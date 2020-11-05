Andhra Pradesh witnesses spike in Covid-19 cases after school reopening: Report

After the resumption of schools in Andhra Pradesh, teachers and students in four Zila Parishad in Prakasam district have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, India Today reported.

According to the sources, the commission of education is looking into the matter to contain the virus spread in schools that were opened eight months after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Despite following social distancing protocols in schools, eight school goers in the Kamavarapukota zone of East Yadavalli, and 27 students in the Vizianagaram district of classes 9 and 10 have been infected by the virus.

On the very first day of school on November 2 after the lockdown, rural areas of the Nellore district reported five positive cases of the virus. While in Chittoor district, a whopping 159 teachers and nine students tested positive till Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the State government has asked 20,000 government and private school teachers to take the coronavirus test and submit test results before November 8.

The government intends to allow only those teachers who test negative for the virus to teach students.

According to DEO Narasimha Reddy cited in the India Today report, the State government has directed 98 per cent of the schools to resume. However, the strength of students remains below 45 per cent due to fear of the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh is the second-worst affected State by the coronavirus, succeeded by Maharashtra. The State has surpassed 8 lakh cases. It has added 2,477 fresh coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths related to the virus on Wednesday, as per media reports.