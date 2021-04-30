West Bengal announces partial lockdown as Covid cases soar

In view of rising Covid cases and shrinking hospital space, the West Bengal government on Friday announced a partial lockdown with “immediate effect” for an indefinite period.

With the fresh set of curbs, West Bengal joins Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh among others to have imposed lockdowns - complete and partial, restrictions on movement, and curfews (including night curfews).

The order issued by the State government stated that all public places including shopping complexes, malls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spa and beauty parlours will remain closed.

However, online deliveries and services have been permitted.

Social, cultural, academic and entertainment related gatherings have also been prohibited till further notice.

Shops and bazaars will remain open from 7-10 am; and, from 3-5 pm.

Essential services such as medicine and medical equipment shops and grocery shops “will remain outside this embargo”.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ruled out possibility of lockdown or night curfew in the State stating that it will create unnecessary hardships for people and will not solve the mounting problem of Covid-19 infection.

Record high infections

As on April 30, the State saw fresh infections of 17,411 - a record high - which took the total number of active cases to 1.13 lakh. Discharges on a 24-hour-basis stood at nearly 14,000.

Meanwhile daily test stood at 53,248, with the test positivity ratio close to 33 per cent.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas are amongst the worst hit districts with each having close to 4,000 fresh infections. The two districts together account for close to 43 per cent of the State’s active cases.