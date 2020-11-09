National

‘Why is ICMR not sharing info on types of testing?’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

Participating in a webinar jointly organised by Ashoka University and the George Institute of Public Health, experts wondered why the authorities in the country are so secretive about the mix of different testing strategies used for detecting Covid-19.

An expert was referring to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s refusal to reply to an RTI on what percentage of tests in the country are done using RT-PCR, which is considered gold standard for Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, after many months, fell below 1 lakh to 97,256 while Delhi continued with its ascending trend with 7,745 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala also has reported over 5,000 new cases during the same period, but it reported 6,853 recoveries which are 1,437 more than new Covid-19 infections.

India has so far reported a total of 85.53 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 79.17 lakh people have recovered already.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.