‘Why is ICMR not sharing info on types of testing?’

Participating in a webinar jointly organised by Ashoka University and the George Institute of Public Health, experts wondered why the authorities in the country are so secretive about the mix of different testing strategies used for detecting Covid-19.

An expert was referring to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s refusal to reply to an RTI on what percentage of tests in the country are done using RT-PCR, which is considered gold standard for Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, after many months, fell below 1 lakh to 97,256 while Delhi continued with its ascending trend with 7,745 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala also has reported over 5,000 new cases during the same period, but it reported 6,853 recoveries which are 1,437 more than new Covid-19 infections.

India has so far reported a total of 85.53 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 79.17 lakh people have recovered already.