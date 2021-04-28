Will ensure timely vaccination, support pvt hospitals: Govt

The West Bengal government will work with private hospitals to ensure the nearly one lakh persons who have got the first dose get the second dose, it said in a statement.

Acknowledging the fact that close to one lakh recipients of the first dose of vaccine are anxiously waiting to complete the vaccination schedule, the statement said “The Government of West Bengal will make available the required number of vaccines to the private sector hospitals and an agreed methodology will be evolved to keep the commitments to the recipients of the first-dose vaccines. There should not be any anxiety for the committed second doses,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

In so far as vaccination from government hospitals is concerned, efforts were continually on to arrange for sufficient vaccine doses. “On availability of vaccines, administering of further doses will be more rigorously taken up,” it said.

The government has also initiated necessary communications and strategisation in so far as the phase III vaccination from May 1 is concerned.

The private sector hospitals’ efforts to procure vaccines from the manufacturers will also be monitored by the State government and there was no need whatsoever for undue anxiety in this regard, it said.