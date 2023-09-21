The Windergy India 2023 trade fair, scheduled to be held on October 4-6 at the Chennai Trade Centre, will include a memorial lecture on the contributions of the late Tulsi Tanti, India’s wind energy pioneer and Suzlon Energy founder, , besides other topics such as decarbonsiation, wind-solar hybrid, and offshore wind energy.

On the sidelines of the trade fair, a wind energy conference, themed ‘Power of Wind 2.0 — Energising the Future of India’, will explore the transformative potential of wind energy in India’s journey towards a sustainable, net-zero future. Apart from the inaugural session, which will include the Tulsi Tanti Memorial Lecture, the conference will have six more sessions, including one on the challenges faced by the wind industry in South India.

The seminar will discuss The US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which incorporates an array of energy-related tax incentives aimed at combating climate change, and its impact on clean energy. Ajay Mathur, Director General of International Solar Alliance, will talk on the need to incentivise India’s net-zero programmes as part of the ‘Fireside Chat on Net Zero & Financial Enablers including IRA’, said DV Giri, Secretary General, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association.

Windergy India 2023 is supported by the Union Ministry of Power, Union Ministry of Renewable Energy, Niti Aayog, and the Government of Tamil Nadu through its investment promotion arm, Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau. The conference will have representations from all the wind-rich states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The UK Government is joining as a Country Partner, while Denmark, as the Green Strategic Partner Country, will showcase its innovations in the wind energy sector. Global Wind Energy Council is the Knowledge Partner.

The trade fair will also feature exhibitors from Germany, Spain, France, the US, China, Sweden, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, and Japan.

The Government of India has set ambitious targets to double renewable capacity from 175 GW in 2022 to 450 GW by 2030. Offshore wind energy is gaining traction, and there is potential for significant capacity addition along the coastline. As of June 30, the installed wind power capacity in India exceeded 44 GW, making it the fourth largest in the world.