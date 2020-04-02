National

With 12 new coronavirus cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s tally jumps to 98

PTI Bhopal | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

Twelve more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 98, a health official said on Thursday. None of the 12 new patients have any travel history.

Out of the total 98 coronavirus cases in the state, 75 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal, two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone, the official said.

Six people have so far died, including three from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from, he added.

Published on April 02, 2020
Madhya Pradesh
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tamil Nadu: Stressed out by Covid-19? You can seek counselling over phone