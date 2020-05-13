With 48 new Covid-19 cases, AP’s tally rises to 2,137

With the addition of 48 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 2,137.

Out of the new cases, seven had returned to the State from Tamil Nadu.

According to a government bulletin released on Wednesday, 9,284 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of these, 48 tested positive.

The recovery of patients has been steady, with 86 patients discharged since yesterday.

So far, 1,152 have been cured while 47 have succumbed to the pandemic and 948 are being treated.

Kurnool continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 591, followed by Guntur and Krishna with 399 and 349 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the State government released a notification to recruit 835 specialist doctors to work in Covid-19 designated hospitals. Those interested can apply online and the appointment orders will be issued the very next day, it said.