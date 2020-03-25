With no new Covid-19 cases, Telangana tally stands at 39

By noon Wednesday, the total number Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana stands at 39. There, however, no new positive cases have been reported today. Last night, the count was updated to 39 as against 36 in the previous update at 8 p.m.

The State awaits results of tests conducted on 114 suspects, which include 82 arrived from abroad and the remaining that might have developed symptoms locally.

“All citizens are requested to stay indoors and stay safe. Please don’t believe in myths, superstitious beliefs and rumours,” The Director of Public Health Family Welfare, Telangana, said.

As many as 19,313 people, who arrived from several international destinations since March 1, have been under surveillance. Some of them are in isolation, government quarantine facilities and others in home quarantine.

He asked the people to contact the nearest health facility or call the helpline number 104 in case anyone developed Novel Coronavirus symptoms.