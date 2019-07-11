Won’t put up with insults anymore, says N Chandrababu Naidu

The YSR Congress is only focusing on attacking the TDP rather than governing the State, Telugu Desam Party leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged.

He told the media here on Thursday that TDP workers, journalists and others were being abused and attacked by YSR Congress leaders and cadres and “the Chief Minister is making no efforts to control the situation”.

“We, the TDP, will not put up with it. We are being humiliated even in the Assembly.”

Referring to a verbal exchange between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the State Assembly, he said, “The Chief Minister was misrepresenting facts and alleging that the TDP government had not rendered any assistance to farmers and that it had not arranged zero-interest farm loans. He had challenged me to offer proof or resign. I went out of the House and got the documentary proof and by that time the House was abruptly adjourned,” he said.

“High-handed behaviour”

Condemning “the high-handed behaviour of the YSR Congress”, he said the “Opposition has a role to play in democracy. The YSR Congress has got 50 per cent of the vote and the TDP 40 per cent. People have given us a chance to play the role of a constructive Opposition. But Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for democracy, or the institutions, or healthy traditions. We will not put up with insults.”

He said a privilege motion would be moved in the House on Friday. The State Budget would be presented on Friday.