Yediyurappa conducts review meet on ventilator beds

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Of the 681 ventilators allotted to Karnataka from the Centre under the PM CARES Fund, 335 have been allotted to various hospitals in the districts, including 166 to Bengaluru.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a review meeting from his hospital bed regarding ventilator and bed availability in the State.
The remaining 346 ventilators are to be installed by the end of this week and another 1,279 ventilators allotted to Karnataka are to be received during this month.
The Chief Minister directed that all these ventilators should be installed immediately. He also directed to appoint necessary staff such as anaesthetics, paramedics and nurses who are required to utilise these ventilators immediately.
Yediyurappa also directed to consider the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators, temporarily for Covid-19 purposes and decide the terms and conditions.
Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital where Chief Minister Yediyurappa was admitted on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to announce his health status and said he had been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. “I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves.”
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa tweeted on Tuesday: “After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes & blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance & take all precautions to fight Corona.”
Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,259 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,45,830. Of the total cases, 73,846 are active cases. A total of 110 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 2,704.
The day saw 6,777 people being discharged (total discharges at 69,272). Patients in ICU are 634.
Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead the State with 2,035 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the city stood at 63,033 on Tuesday, with 34,021 active cases. On Tuesday, 4,274 people were discharged (total - 27,877).
The following are districts that have reported three-digit number of cases: Mysuru – 662, Kalaburgi- 2,85, Ballari – 284, Belagavi – 262, Dakshina Kannada – 225, Davangere – 191, Dharwad – 188, Hassan – 188, Chikkaballapura – 171, Udupi – 170, Koppal – 163, Haveri – 157, Raichur – 144, Bagalkot – 144, Mandya – 126, Bidar -114, Gadag – 96.
ends
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The company is well-placed to benefitfrom revival in trade expansion
Bharti Airtel reported a loss of ₹15,191.2 crore in the June quarter. The widening of losses was due to ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...