Yediyurappa conducts review meet on ventilator beds

Of the 681 ventilators allotted to Karnataka from the Centre under the PM CARES Fund, 335 have been allotted to various hospitals in the districts, including 166 to Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a review meeting from his hospital bed regarding ventilator and bed availability in the State.

The remaining 346 ventilators are to be installed by the end of this week and another 1,279 ventilators allotted to Karnataka are to be received during this month.

The Chief Minister directed that all these ventilators should be installed immediately. He also directed to appoint necessary staff such as anaesthetics, paramedics and nurses who are required to utilise these ventilators immediately.

Yediyurappa also directed to consider the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators, temporarily for Covid-19 purposes and decide the terms and conditions.

Siddaramaiah tests positive

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital where Chief Minister Yediyurappa was admitted on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to announce his health status and said he had been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. “I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa tweeted on Tuesday: “After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes & blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance & take all precautions to fight Corona.”

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,259 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,45,830. Of the total cases, 73,846 are active cases. A total of 110 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 2,704.

The day saw 6,777 people being discharged (total discharges at 69,272). Patients in ICU are 634.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead the State with 2,035 new cases and 30 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the city stood at 63,033 on Tuesday, with 34,021 active cases. On Tuesday, 4,274 people were discharged (total - 27,877).

The following are districts that have reported three-digit number of cases: Mysuru – 662, Kalaburgi- 2,85, Ballari – 284, Belagavi – 262, Dakshina Kannada – 225, Davangere – 191, Dharwad – 188, Hassan – 188, Chikkaballapura – 171, Udupi – 170, Koppal – 163, Haveri – 157, Raichur – 144, Bagalkot – 144, Mandya – 126, Bidar -114, Gadag – 96.

