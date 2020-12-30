News

NCC Board nod for preferential issue of warrants to promoters

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

Om Prakash Jagetiya appointed as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive lndependent Director

The Board of Directors of NCC Limited have approved issue of 1,80,00,000 (one crore eighty lakhs) fully Convertible Warrants on preferential basis, to the Promoters/Promoter Group of the company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Hyderabad based construction major in a regulatory filing has stated that the price at which the warrants will be issued shall be determined in accordance with provisions of chapter v of securities and Exchange Board of lndia (lssue of capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

It also approved the appointment of Om Prakash Jagetiya, as per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee of the company, as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive lndependent Director on the Board of the Company.

