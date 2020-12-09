NE monsoon in weak phase, but not over yet

Outlook for cyclones to the south of the equator across the South Pacific and around the Australian region in the Southern Hemisphere may indicate that the North-East monsoon over India’s South Peninsula is beginning to end its year-2020 run, but model forecasts continue to suggest that the Bay of Bengal is yet to witness its last hurrah.

These models pin their hopes on yet another easterly wave consolidating along the Sri Lankan and Tamil Nadu latitudes immediately after mid-December, translating into light showers before getting better organised as heavier rain over both Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu from around December 18.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Wednesday) morning that cyclonic circulations persisted over vanguard positions to either side of the South Peninsula over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, both situated closer to the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, and awaiting traction.

Stage set for Australian monsoon

This is despite indications that a monsoon trough getting formed over the waters between Indonesia and the coast of North-West Australia around the Equator and to its South. This is normally taken as a signal that the North-East monsoon is preparing to leave from the Bay of Bengal and the Northern Hemisphere.

This is in stark contrast to last year when an unduly delayed withdrawal of India’s South-West monsoon (July-September) and a record-breaking Indian Ocean Dipole (that mimics El Nino-La Nina) combined to trigger a cascading impact on Australian monsoon, leading to drought and catastrophic bushfires.

Cyclones in South Pacific

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service said that the passage of a monsoon-modulating MJO wave had contributed to the development of multiple tropical cyclones over the Indian Ocean basin since late November, the latest of which was ‘Burevi’ in the Bay of Bengal that made landfall on the East Coast of Sri Lanka and eventually dissipated across the Gulf of Mannar.

A couple of cyclones are likely to develop either across the South-East Indian Ocean near the Kimberley coast of Australia, it added. There is also an excellent model agreement and high confidence in the model forecast for cyclone development across the South Pacific that could become intense as it tracks slowly to the South-West.

Weak Australian monsoon

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) qualified the observations saying that the north-westerly monsoonal winds around the trough are relatively weak, and are confined to a small region over the waters. A monsoon trough is typically a favourable region for the development of tropical lows and tropical cyclones.

The formation of the monsoon trough here is associated with a pulse of the MJO that exited the Bay of Bengal and moved further to the East, in combination with other tropical atmospheric waves. These short-term climate influences are conducive to widespread rainfall and the development of monsoonal conditions over North Australia, the BoM said.