New Mangalore Port’s container terminal to be operational by March-end

JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt Ltd, which has been tasked with developing and operating the container terminal at New Mangalore Port on PPP (public-private partnership) mode, is likely to begin commercial operations by the end of March.

AV Ramana, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), told mediapersons in Mangaluru on Tuesday that the commercial operations of the integrated container terminal at berth no. 14 would take off by the fourth week of March.

At present, NMPA is handling around 1.5 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers per year. Once the JSW terminal is in place, the port can handle 3 lakh TEUs within one year, he said.

Mechanisation of berth

JSW’s project at New Mangalore Port is aimed at the mechanisation of berth no. 14 for handling container and other clean cargo. The container terminal is being developed in two phases at a cost of ₹280.71 crore. The construction of phase-1, which began in January 2021, is nearing completion.

KG Nath, Deputy Chairman of NMPA, said the mechanisation of berth no. 14 is expected to increase efficiency, reduce turnaround time and logistics costs, and make supply chain seamless.

Ramana said that as NMPA is mechanising its only deep-draft berth no. 14 for handling containers, the port will need a deep-draft berth to handle the dry bulk and break bulk cargoes arriving through large ships of 60,000 dwt and above.

As it is necessary to build sufficient infrastructure for trade, NMPA has proposed to construct a new berth no. 17 for multi-purpose cargo handling. The estimated cost will be ₹217 crore, and it will be implemented through EPC mode.

He said the project is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs. As per the DPR, berth no. 17 is expected to generate tonnage of 4.73 million tonnes per annum.

Fishing harbour

Ramana said NMPA is also working towards the construction of a fishing harbour at Kulai, near the port, at an estimated cost of ₹197 crore. The project is expected to employ 2,720 sea-going fishermen and 1,280 persons in shore-based establishments and allied industries.

He said the project will decongest the old fishing harbour at Mangaluru and offer safe sanctuary for fishing boats, especially during monsoon and rough sea conditions. These boats normally approach New Mangalore Port for safety. With the project expected to stabilise in the fourth year, the Kulai fisheries harbour is expected to handle 27,100 tonnes of fish valued at ₹172.56 crore at boat-side prices, he said.