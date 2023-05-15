The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior executive of India Ahead news channel on charges of transferring ₹17 crore through hawala channel to an advertisement firm that was handling campaign of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in previous Goa elections. The money wired through non-banking channel is suspected to be part of a bribe received during the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kumar Singh, the commercial head and production controller of the news channel, has been arrested since during the probe the investigators came across WhatsApp chats and records of hawala operators that allegedly revealed that India Ahead senior executive was instrumental in transferring ₹17 crore between June 2021 and January 2022 to Chariot Production Media Private Ltd, hired by the AAP to handle its advertisement campaign for Goa assembly elections held on February 14, 2022.

In February, the CBI had arrested Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Production Media Pvt Ltd, on charges of diverting bribe allegedly accepted by AAP through “South Group” of which K Kavitha daughter of Telangana Chief Miniser was also a party.

The CBI has accused former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is behind the bars, and others for rigging excise policy of 2021-22, since scrapped, to benefit private players which resulted in loss to public exchequer.