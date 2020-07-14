NITK-incubated start-up to produce reusable face shields

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Apahatech Solutions LLP, a start-up incubated at the Science and Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park (STEP) of Mangaluru-based National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), is now venturing into the production of reusable transparent face shields coated with silver nanoparticles.
Arun M Isloor, professor at the Department of Chemistry of NITK and designated partner of Apahatech Solutions, told BusinessLine that this is the first such reported commercial product where silver nanoparticles are coated on the bands of the face shield to give it an antimicrobial property.
Asked the reasons for using the silver nanoparticles, he said micro-organisms could possibly grow due to sweat and other factors because of the spongy layer. The coating of silver nanoparticles will help keep the region sterile.
Besides surgical instruments, silver nanoparticles are being used in different applications for the last seven-eight years, he added.
It may be mentioned here that Isloor’s team had launched low-cost reusable face shields in April. These shields can be reused just by wiping both surfaces with a soap solution using a cotton swab.
These face shields are made of transparent polyester sheets of 100-micron. The shield covers about 180 degrees of the frontal portion of the head, thereby providing protection against splashes, or saliva from any infected person. The band is made of a lightweight material that gives feeling of comfort unlike that of elastic, he said.
The intention of commercialising this product is not to make profit but to fulfil the needs of the public at an affordable price, he said. A part of the business proceeds will be given to NITK as royalty.
“Whatever small business I get, I will donate a part of it to the Indian Army Fund. My contribution may be small. If some big companies come forward to manufacture this, they can give a lot to the Fund,” he said.
The intention of launching a start-up was also to show his students that there are a lot of opportunities in entrepreneurship. “Entrepreneurship is possible under any circumstances, and India too can produce products at affordable prices under the Make-in-India initiative and become ‘aatmanirbhar’,” he added.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
The stock of Tech Mahindra witnessed sluggish price action last week. But on Friday, the stock took support of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...