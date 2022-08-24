No evidence of India diverting Russian oil to US, says Dy Sec of US Treasury

The US government has denied allegations of India diverting Russian crude oil to the US by circumventing the economic sanctions post the Russian war on Ukraine.

Speaking to media on the side lines of his visit to Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai on Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo said “I have seen no evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions that have been placed on Russia".

Earlier, there were reports that the United States has expressed concern to India that it was being used to export fuel made from Russian crude, through high-seas transfers to hide its origin, to New York in violation of US sanctions.

The US Treasury Department appears to have told India that an Indian ship picked up oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat on the west coast, where it was refined and shipped on, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra was quoted recently.

US sanctions on Moscow for its February invasion of Ukraine prohibit the import to the United States of Russian-origin energy products including crude oil, refined fuels, distillates, coal and gas.