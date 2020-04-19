No lockdown relaxation till review meeting on April 27: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that no lockdown relaxation would be given to the citizens till the review meeting on April 27.

“After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, as of now. All the 11 districts of Delhi are hotspots, “ said Kejriwal.

12 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India have been found in Delhi. So, no lockdown relaxation would be given, he added.

On Saturday Arvind Kejriwal had announced that besides medical staff, all the other officials such as police personnel, civil defence volunteers who are working in these times and lose their life while serving the patients, their family will be given ₹1 crore for their services.

He had also said that in the past three days there has been a slight decline in number of corona positive cases.