‘No Nipah virus detected in Mangaluru’

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has said that there is no case of patients infected by Nipah virus in the district.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, said the health officials had sent throat swab samples of two patients for laboratory test. One of the patients, an employee of a medical college in Kozhikode, was visiting Mangaluru.

“The results have come and they are negative. There is no case in the region. These patients are not showing any symptoms either. They are comfortable, and doing well,” he said.

The administration is in touch with all the doctors in the district to get updates on suspected cases.