No plan to shut Bengaluru completely: Suresh Kumar

“In the wake of deaths and rising Covid-19 positive cases, there is no plan to shut Bengauru completely,” said Suresh Kumar, minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Labour and Sakala.
He added, “The raising number of Covid-19 related cases and deaths in Bengaluru has not reached an alarming proportion.”
The Central government has identified about 170 hotspot districts in the country and Karnataka has 11 districts classified as hotspots. “The Centre has formulated guidelines and has shared it with all States. Now it is for the states to formulate rules according to the local needs. Karnataka is working towards it and will be notified tonight or tomorrow morning,” said Suresh Kumar.
As the State witnessed six deaths in the last three days, Suresh Kumar said: “In order to reduce deaths related to Covid-19, we have initiated two-pronged strategy for the state – one at state-level and second at district level.”
The minister said, “At the State level, we have set up the Critical Care Support (CCS) team. The team has been tasked to review and suggest treatment for patients on ventilator support, on oxygen, above the age of 60 years and pregnant women.”
At the district level, Suresh Kumar said “A medical expert committee with doctors drawn from various field will be set-up to assess and treat patients on real-time basis.”
On Wednesday, two deaths were reported taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 12 and the state witnessed six death in three days.
According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, Patient No-250, a 65 year male resident of Chikkaballapura, and Patient No-279, an 80 year female patient a resident of Hirebagewadi (Belagavi) died on Wednesday.
The day saw 19 new cases and till date, 279 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 80 discharges. Out of the 187 cases, 184 positive patients which includes one pregnant woman in isolation at designated hospital and is stable and three in ICU.
Of the 19 cases reported on, 10 from Mysore-Nanjangudu region and the rest are from Vijayapura (three cases), Bengaluru BBMP and Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkote, Jamakandi, Kalaburgi, and Hirebagewadi (Belagavi) one case each.
