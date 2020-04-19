No proposal to lower pension, says Central Govt

There is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government, stated an official release. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners, it added.

It has come to the notice of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension that in the wake of the current pandemic, Covid-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the Government is contemplating a reduction/stoppage of Pension which has become a source of worry for the Pensioners.

As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners.