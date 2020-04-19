News

No proposal to lower pension, says Central Govt

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 19, 2020 Published on April 19, 2020

There is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government, stated an official release. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners, it added.

It has come to the notice of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension that in the wake of the current pandemic, Covid-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the Government is contemplating a reduction/stoppage of Pension which has become a source of worry for the Pensioners.

As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners.

Published on April 19, 2020
coronavirus
pension plans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 : Coronavirus cases in India climbs to 15,712; death toll rises to 507