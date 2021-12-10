Nobel laureate Dr Esther Duflo joins Krea University’s Governing Council

Nobel laureate Dr Esther Duflo, an economist and professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has joined Krea University’s Governing Council, said a release by the University.

Dufllo is also the Co-Founder and Co-Director at the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL). She was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics along with Dr Abhijit Banerjee and Dr Michael Kremer for developing an innovative experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Welcoming Dr Esther Duflo to the Governing Council, Kapil Viswanathan, Chairman of Executive Committee & Member of Governing Council, Krea University said, “As a path-breaking scholar who has brought scientific method and rigour to the social sciences, Dr Esther Duflo personifies Krea University’s interwoven approach to research and learning. It is a great privilege to welcome her as a member of Krea University’s governing council.”

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Esther Duflo said, “It is fair to say that we would not have received a Nobel prize had it not been for all the research we could do in India, thanks in large part to the support we received from Krea University’s sponsoring body since 2008. I look forward to helping Krea University realise its mission to help humanity prepare for an unpredictable world.”

Recognising this appointment, Vice-Chancellor of Krea University Dr Mahesh Rangarajan, stated, “Professor Duflo is exceptional as a scholar, researcher and teacher not only for her outstanding work but equally so for the impact of her ideas on the larger world. Her leadership and interventions also set a standard for scholars, policymakers and the public at large.”