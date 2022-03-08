NoBroker’s study: Nearly 70 per cent of women prefer to invest in real estate

Nearly 70 per cent of women choose to invest in real estate, specifically residential properties, a study by a unicorn startup NoBroker said.

The proptech company raised $210 million from investors in November 2021 at valuations of $1 billion. NoBroker company provides property-related services such as rental, purchase, home services, and financial services.

The survey by NoBroker was executed in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune.

Findings of the survey

It said that 69 per cent of women chose to invest in property compared to investments in gold, systematic investment plans or stocks, and luxury fashion.

Based on the survey, 94 per cent of the respondents were looking to invest in housing projects while 6 per cent were looking to invest in commercial spaces. Over 80 per cent wanted to buy for end-use and 63 per cent of women preferred ready-to-move-in properties.

The survey further said that 73 per cent of women were eyeing to buy properties within ₹40 lakhs to ₹75 lakhs, 20 per cent within ₹75 lakhs to ₹1 crore, and 7 per cent above ₹1 crore.

Godrej Housing Finance said in a statement that one in two women strongly agree that they have become more inclined towards asset building and property investments.

The Post 'Generation-Rent' study by Godrej Housing Finance said that 34 per cent of women believe purchasing a new house is the best investment option at present and 52 per cent of women are already exploring to invest.

Another survey by digital wealth manager Scripbox said that one in five women began investing for the first time, amidst the pandemic.

Strata, a commercial property investment company that facilitates fractional ownership of the real estate, has reduced the minimum investment ticket size to ₹15 lakh from ₹25 lakh to attract more women investors. The company aims to increase its women investor base from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2025.

Neobanking platform Stashfin has focused on the financial independence of women customers and has introduced offers for credit line card customers on this International Women's Day, its co-founder Shruti Aggarwal said.