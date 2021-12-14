Now, download Covid-19 vaccine certificates for international travel from Paytm Mini App Store

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Paytm on Tuesday announced that users can now download Covid-19 vaccine certificates for international travel from its Mini App Store.
The platform has enabled this on the Paytm app through the Covid-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App Store.
With this, users can update their passport details to get WHO-DDCC: VS compliant vaccination certificates, it said.
"Travel certificates for both Covaxin and Covishield are now accepted in most of the countries across the world. However, travellers are suggested to check for country-specific Covid-19 guidelines before finalizing their itinerary," Paytm said.
Launched earlier this year, Paytm’s Covid-19 Vaccine Finder helps users to check the availability of slots. Users can book for slots based on PIN codes or districts as well as book slots directly using the tool.
Available in 11 languages, the platform allows users to choose between the first and second dose, and access all kinds of vaccination-related information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.
More than 32 lakh slots have been booked through the tool so far, by users from across 1,400 cities in India. The Vaccine Finder has pushed over 100 crore vaccine availability alerts and has enabled users to download over 14 lakh certificates, as per the company.
A Paytm apokesperson said, “We always strive to bring convenience to our users and the latest feature to download international travel certificates is just another step in the direction."
"Additionally, users can also add the Vaccine Certificate to their DigiLocker on Paytm. We will continue our efforts to provide the necessary features & services to help our country become safer from the pandemic," the spokesperson added.
