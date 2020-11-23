Now you can pay electricity bill through PhonePe

Homegrown fintech platform PhonePe announced on Monday that it has onboarded all electricity boards across the country to enable payment of electricity bills from its platforms.

The platform has onboarded 73 electricity boards in the public and private sectors across the country to enable over 250 million PhonePe users to pay their electricity bills on the app.

Ankit Gaur, Director of Business Development, PhonePe said, “We have seen massive growth in the adoption of digital payments for electricity bills since we launched the category in 2016. In fact, there has been an over 40% increase in the volume of electricity bill payments in October 2020 over the corresponding period last year. Over 80% of our customers are in tier-2, 3, 4 cities and beyond indicating the widespread adoption of contactless bill payments.”

The platform has recently launched various features to help users with online bill payments. Its ‘’Reminders” feature provides alerts to customers regarding the due date of their bill payments.

“Customers can make bill payments on the app based on a notification from PhonePe reminding them to pay. To make recurring bill payments convenient and friction-free, customers can also enable the AutoPay option on the PhonePe app,” explained PhonePe.

With AutoPay, the due amount gets automatically debited from the customer’s chosen payment method every month.