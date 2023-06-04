Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family members of the people from the state killed in the triple train accident at Bahanga Bazar near Balasore.

The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The next of kin of the deceased from the state will get the assistance of ₹5 lakh, and those who sustained serious injuries will get ₹1 lakh as assistance, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The ex-gratia assistance is applicable to the people of Odisha only, it said.

Patnaik who undertook a on-the-spot inspection of the tragedy on Saturday, has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of the injured persons.

Earlier Railway Minister C had announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh and the Prime Minister’s Office declared ₹2 lakh for the families which lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy.

According to the preliminary report of the Railways, the Coromandel Express entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

The triple train accident has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause of the three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore district has been identified and the Railways is aiming to restore normal services on the affected tracks by Wednesday.

