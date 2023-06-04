Of the 127 people hailing from Tamil Nadu who had reserved tickets in Coromandel Express, contact could not be established with eight people and the rest were safe, the State said on Sunday.

As per information received so far on the train accident, no person from Tamil Nadu was killed or injured warranting treatment.

Based on the information on passengers provided by the Southern Railway, a list of 127 TN people — who had furnished residential addresses in Tamil Nadu and those who had Tamil names — was prepared. They had reserved tickets on the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express.

“The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) got in touch with them and 119 were safe and eight others could not be contacted as their contact details, including mobile numbers, were unavailable,” an official release said. Of the eight persons, two were women and six were men and relatives or friends who had information on them may convey it to the SEOC through toll-free number 1070 or 9445869843.

Narakanigopi (34), Karthik (19), Raghunath (21), Meena (66), A Jagadeesan (47), Kamal (26), Kalpana (19) and Arun (21) were the eight persons with whom contact could not be established.

