The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha Government has approved as many as 10 industrial projects worth ₹1924 crores, which would help generate employment opportunities for over 5,170 people in the State.

The projects, which were approved in the 113 th meeting under the chairpersonship of the Chief Secretary of Odisha, belonged to power and renewable energy, chemicals, IT&ESDM, food processing, oil and gas, metal downstream, technical textiles, tourism, and infrastructure, said an official statement.

Details of the approved projects

The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with four of the projects being set up in Khordha, and one each in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Angul.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Luminous Power Technologies to set up a manufacturing unit of new technology eco-friendly, Advanced Chemistry Cell batteries, and power storage and solar batteries in the Angul Aluminium Park with a proposed investment of ₹481 crores generating employment for over 1,150 people in the State.

The committee gave a nod to the proposal of Silox India Pvt Ltd to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in the Paradeep Industrial Area, which is expected to produce 25000 mtpa of sodium formaldehyde sulphoxylate, 2000 mtpa of zinc formaldehyde sulphoxylate, and 15000 mtpa metal salts of cobalt, nickel, magnesium, lithium, and zinc. The unit is being set up with an investment of ₹500 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 800 people.

The committee also approved the investment of ₹265 crore of Happiest Minds Technologies in setting up a software development centre facility offering IT services at O-Hub in Info-valley SEZ, Bhubaneswar, creating create over 1500 highly skilled job opportunities.

In the hospitality sector, the committee approved MGM Resorts Pvt. Ltd.’s 5-star Hotel Hyatt Regency with an investment of ₹180 Crores. The project will be coming up in the New Marine Drive Road, Puri. The committee also approved Oil India Ltd’s oil and gas exploration units with an installed capacity of 10 KLPD each in Astaranga, Puri and Patkura, Kendrapada. OIL will be investing over ₹108 crores creating employment opportunities for over 115 people in these two locations, the release said.

In the agro and food processing sector, the ₹150 crore worth aqua feed manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 1,80,000 MT proposed by IFB Agro Industries was also approved by the committee. The project will be set up in the Somanathpur Industrial Estate, Balasore with an estimated employment potential of over 270.