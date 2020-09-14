Oil India undertakes well control operation at Baghjan

After an unsuccessful attempt at well-killing operation at the well No 5 at Baghjan in August, Oil India Ltd has undertaken a well control operation.

The company had earlier successfully concluded the capping operation by installing the Blow Out Preventive (BOP) stack over the gas well, however, the killing operation had to be suspended due to rupture of a casing valve.

Well control operation

“With the purpose of reducing the surface level well head pressure, the process for restoration of diversion of flow of gas from the well head to Baghjan EPS and two flare pits was successfully implemented today,” the company said in a press statement.

The well control operation was carried out after experts from Alert and OIL completed the checking and inspection of the well head and safety inspection with specific job safety analysis of the entire system.

“Well head pressures and related parameters are being monitored constantly and once the whole system is stabilised, next line of actions will be undertaken for well killing operation. All safety precautions are in place and the well head, BOP stack, choke manifold and ground x-mas tree are being continuously sprayed with water for cooling. All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest,” the release said.