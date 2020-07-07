Ola in pact with PhonePe for digital payments on ride-hailing app

India-based mobility platform Ola on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with digital payments platform PhonePe.

The partnership will help the mobility platform enable better digital payments experience on its Ola app, the company said.

Ola customers across the country can now pay for their ride using PhonePe. It will also benefit the digital payments platform in order to help it expand its user base.

Ola’s customers can use all of PhonePe’s payment options, including the PhonePe wallet, to make payments in addition to UPI, it said.

Ola had recently launched its Ride Safe India encouraging customers to opt for digital payment channels amid Covid-19 to minimise the risk of exposure and avoid physical contact.

Ola spokesperson Anand Subramanian said: “As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure them superlative as well as safe mobility experiences.”

“Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times,” said Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe.

Ola has rolled out the feature on Android and will soon make it available on iOS as well, it said.