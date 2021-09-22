One in four Amazon sellers expect to double their business growth through festive sales this year: Study

According to a study commissioned by Amazon India, one in four sellers on Amazon expect to double their business growth through festive sales this year.

The study was conducted in English and regional languages by Nielsen on1965 sellers registered on Amazon.in from 30th August to 9th September, 2021. The study covered sellers from 21 cities across India — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Patna, Jaipur, Rajkot, Mysore, Guwahati, Vizag and Bhubaneswar.

Wide set of customers

The majority sentiment among all surveyed sellers was that e-commerce will help them reach a wider set of customers this festive season as compared to previous years. Further, 28 per cent of surveyed sellers claimed that they will be launching new products this festive season and nearly 50 per cent of sellers are selling on Amazon.in, during the festive season, for the first time. Out of the over 1000 sellers selling again during the festive season, 86 per cent expect an increase in sales this year as compared to last year with over 50 per cent of them expecting at least a 25 per cent growth in sales vs last year.

To ensure a successful festive season, Amazon sellers will invest in hiring, training, infrastructure, logistics and inventory. Nearly one-third (31 per cent) of the surveyed sellers plan to make additional investments this festive season to achieve their business goals. 35 per cent sellers will invest in seasonal hiring to meet the increase in demand, 45 per cent sellers claimed that they will invest in training of personnel and 36 per cent of sellers claimed that they will invest in boosting their inventory and warehousing.

Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “This festive season, we continue to strongly prioritize efforts to enable sellers to bounce back from the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerate their business growth. The findings from the study indicate that our efforts are aligned with the needs and expectations of the small and medium business (SMB) sellers.”