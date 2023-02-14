One Point One Solutions, a business process management services company, reported that its net profit in the December quarter was down 33 per cent at ₹2 crore (₹3 crore) on higher cost.

Revenue was up 6 per cent at ₹35 crore (₹33 crore).

EBITDA was up 22 per cent at ₹7.61 crore (₹6.23 crore).

The company has added Razorpay, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, The Giving Movement, BZinga and BridgeLabz as new clients during the quarter under review.

The initial engagement with payments solution provider Razorpay has started with about 30 seats and is expected to increase to over 100 seats soon, it said.

Currently, the company manages Dubai-based online store The Giving Movement’s international business (Dubai and USA) through email ticketing, WhatsApp services. Going forward, One Point One Solutions will also engage with the customer base for apparel business in B2B scenarios for lead generations, B2C customer engagement service (query, order and complaints, refund-related scenarios), it said.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions, said the company has strengthened the senior management team by adding Rajiv Desai as Global Delivery Head–BFSI. Desai was previously with TCS. Ashwini Kumar Rao has been named CHRO; he moved in from Sutherland Global Services, Chhabra said.

The company has made inroads into international markets by signing new clients and reported marginal revenue from these markets, he said. This segment will have a slow start and can be scaled up during the next financial year, he said.

The new income tax regime will boost private consumption and demand. This will drive growth of many brands and demand for services, which would boost the company’s BPM services, the company says.