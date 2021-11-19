Online furniture start-up InnoDesigns opens centre in Kochi

InnoDesigns, an online furniture start-up, has launched its first-of-its-kind experience centre named ‘Kutumbam’ in the country at Kochi. The experience centre will provide state-of-the-art experience for the customers in this region.

The range of products displayed are L sofa, chaise, dining table and chairs, bed, mattress, kids bed, office chairs and tables, easy chair, home decor, curtains, wall painting, corner tables, study table, Diwan, lights, paintings, etc.

InnoDesigns is backed by Pan Group, a multi-interest business group from Gujarat. Nidhey A Pan, Founder & CEO said InnoDesigns aspires to disrupt the online furniture market by creating an innovative platform wherein customers can choose any furniture design that can further be built by various listed and rated carpenters, small and medium scale manufacturers in their locality. “The platform offers great flexibility and affordability to the customers where the high cost and margin of the expensive showrooms get nullified, and customers get the ultimate benefit,” Pan said.

Pan-India presence

InnoDesigns will have a pan-India presence starting first from 2 southern cities Kochi and Coimbatore. Gradually the start-up aims to tap almost the entire length and breadth of the country. It is an Uber-like model for the furniture market where customers can get their favourite furniture designed from the trusted and rated carpenters and other small and medium manufacturers listed on the InnoDesigns platform. All local carpenter and manufacturing partners on the platform have been listed based on various skill-based and experience criteria so that customers are well assured of the quality they will get.

Innodesigns launched first in the south of India and in the coming few months in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, NCR and other regions of the country.