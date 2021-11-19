Online furniture start-up InnoDesigns opens centre in Kochi

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
InnoDesigns, an online furniture start-up, has launched its first-of-its-kind experience centre named ‘Kutumbam’ in the country at Kochi. The experience centre will provide state-of-the-art experience for the customers in this region.
The range of products displayed are L sofa, chaise, dining table and chairs, bed, mattress, kids bed, office chairs and tables, easy chair, home decor, curtains, wall painting, corner tables, study table, Diwan, lights, paintings, etc.
InnoDesigns is backed by Pan Group, a multi-interest business group from Gujarat. Nidhey A Pan, Founder & CEO said InnoDesigns aspires to disrupt the online furniture market by creating an innovative platform wherein customers can choose any furniture design that can further be built by various listed and rated carpenters, small and medium scale manufacturers in their locality. “The platform offers great flexibility and affordability to the customers where the high cost and margin of the expensive showrooms get nullified, and customers get the ultimate benefit,” Pan said.
InnoDesigns will have a pan-India presence starting first from 2 southern cities Kochi and Coimbatore. Gradually the start-up aims to tap almost the entire length and breadth of the country. It is an Uber-like model for the furniture market where customers can get their favourite furniture designed from the trusted and rated carpenters and other small and medium manufacturers listed on the InnoDesigns platform. All local carpenter and manufacturing partners on the platform have been listed based on various skill-based and experience criteria so that customers are well assured of the quality they will get.
Innodesigns launched first in the south of India and in the coming few months in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, NCR and other regions of the country.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...