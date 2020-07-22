Ordnance factory worker federations write to President against corporatisation move

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The three major worker federations, including the BMS-affiliated Bharatiya Pratirakasha Mazdoor Sangh, representing about 80,000 employees working in the 41 ordnance factories under the Department of Defence Production, have written to President Ramnath Kovind to take action on a complaint against the Expression of Interest cum Request for Proposal (EoI cum EFP) for corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which is before the Central Vigilance Commissioner. Some former employees of the OFB have filed the complaint to CVC.
Citing a report on the matter that appeared in BusinessLine, the three federations, controlled by the Left, INTUC and the BMS, said there are gross irregularities and serious lacunae in the EOI-cum-RFP floated by the Government to select a consultant to process the corporatisation of the ordnance factories. “The complainant points out many irregularities including the generosity shown about making payment to the vendor as fast as possible so that Ministry of Defence and consultant will be out of picture, let whatever happens to the Ordnance Factories,” the All India Defence Employees Federation, the Indian National Defence Workers Federation, and the BPMS said in a joint statement.
They said the President should intervene in this serious matter. “If the allegations made in the complaint to the CVC are true, then the officials of DDP have not done due diligence for use of public money and they have not adhered to Rule 21 of GFR 2017. Such officials have been entrusted with the responsibility of Corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories. We are afraid that if this proceeds in this direction it will have serious implications about the future of the Ordnance Factories and the Defence preparedness of our country,” the complaint said.
It added that the ordnance factories should also be under President’s control and they should not be handed to private corporate through the corporatisation route.
“At present the ordnance factories are accountable to the Parliament and subjected to CAG Audit. A major portion of the defence budget is for procurement and the private corporates are always having an eagles eye on the defence budget. It is also pertinent to mention here about the past history where so many complaints about corruption in defence procurements from private sector and foreign military industries has taken place and shaken the country. The country cannot afford once again to land in to any defence scams,” the complaint added.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...