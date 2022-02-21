hamburger

News

Over half of TN districts report Covid cases in single digit

Our Bureau | Chennai, Feb 21 | Updated on: Feb 21, 2022
A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Kanyakumari,

A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Kanyakumari, | Photo Credit: -

Chennai reported the maximum number of cases with 191, followed by Coimbatore with 115

Over half of the districts in Tamil Nadu on Monday reported daily Covid cases in single digit as infections in the State declined sharply.

Out of the 38 districts, 20 reported cases in single digits with Ariyalur, Mayliaduthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi reporting just one case each.

Chennai reported the maximum number of cases with 191, followed by Coimbatore with 115.

The State reported 788 new cases, and one death was registered.

After 2,692 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 14,033. A total of 70,379 samples were tested, according to health department data.

Published on February 21, 2022
Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you