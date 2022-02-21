Over half of TN districts report Covid cases in single digit

Over half of the districts in Tamil Nadu on Monday reported daily Covid cases in single digit as infections in the State declined sharply.

Out of the 38 districts, 20 reported cases in single digits with Ariyalur, Mayliaduthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi reporting just one case each.

Chennai reported the maximum number of cases with 191, followed by Coimbatore with 115.

The State reported 788 new cases, and one death was registered.

After 2,692 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 14,033. A total of 70,379 samples were tested, according to health department data.