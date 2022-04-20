Pantomath launches maiden ₹500-crore pre-IPO fund

Pantomath Group has launched its maiden ₹500-crore pre-IPO fund, India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF), with a green-shoe option to accept an additional ₹250 crore.

The close-ended fund has already mopped up investment of ₹120-125 crore and made its first investment in Inventys Research Company, a specialty chemical custom synthesis and manufacturing company.

The company has developed capabilities to conduct critical chemical reactions commercially, backed by six modern manufacturing plants and R&D facility at Nagpur spread across seven acres. It has acquired 17 acres of additional land which can house 30 additional plants.

IIOF, a category-II Alternate Investment Fund, is managed by Pantomath Capital Management.

Pre-IPO opportunities

The fund aims to harness opportunities of investing at the pre-IPO stage in Indian growth-stage businesses.

It will invest in diverse pre-IPO opportunities in three broad themes of Make in India, rural consumption, and impact investing.

It has received investment participation from global and domestic family offices and high net-worth investors.

Madhu Lunawat, Fund Manager of IIOF, said the fund is focused on under-penetrated businesses with established foundation and visible growth trajectory.

“The fund will avoid ventures with negative cash flows and bleeding balance sheets. It will provide the growth capital to various enterprises through active ownership approach,” she said.