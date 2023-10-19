Parag Milk Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer and marketer of dairy-FMCG products in India, has appointed Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer of the organisation.

He served as the Managing Director of Lactalis India, a division of the world’s largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of experience in dairy sector, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.

Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said, “Rahul Kumar’s exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods’s vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times. He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy- FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth.”