Leading multiplex player PVR INOX has announced the reopening of the Paras Cinema in a new avatar at Nehru Place, New Delhi on September 7. This launch marks the opening of the fifth IMAX in Delhi and the second standalone IMAX theatre in India featuring IMAX with Laser technology.

With this opening, PVR INOX’s foothold in New Delhi now stands at a total of 27 cinemas across 108 screens and consolidates its presence in North India with a total of 457 screens in 103 properties.

“Paras Cinema at South Delhi’s commercial hub makes a comeback as world’s most immersive cinema experience with a seating capacity of 305,” the statement added.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited said, “It is a proud moment for us to finally re-open one of the finest iconic properties in South Delhi, Paras Cinema right in the heart of South Delhi after a gap of 15 years. This opening also marks the launch of the second standalone IMAX theatre in India, after Priya. We are happy that we were able to play our part in remodeling one of the largest single-screen theatres in Delhi into a modern-day truly immersive cinematic experience like IMAX living up to the expectations of today’s insightful audience.’’