People’s Bank of China now holds 1.1% of HDFC

People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has entered the exclusive club of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) with over one per cent stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) as at March-end 2020 .

PBoC, which is China’s central bank, now owns 1.01 per cent (or 1,74,92,909 equity shares) in India’s largest standalone housing finance company.

At Friday’s closing price of ₹1,701.95 apiece, the value of PBoC’s shareholding in HDFC is ₹2,977 crore.

According to reports, Chinese financial institutions are picking up stakes in companies across the world. This comes at a time when majority of the countries are reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, which originated in China’s Wuhan province.

The FPIs holding more than one per cent stake in HDFC as at March-end 2020 are: Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund (3.33 per cent); Government of Singapore (3.23 per cent); Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (1.74 per cent); Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (1.47 per cent); Government Pension Fund Global (1.11 per cent); EuroPacific Growth Fund (1.09 per cent); Stitching Depository APG Emerging Markets Equity Pool (1.07 per cent); and PBoC (1.01 per cent).