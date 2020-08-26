Phase-2 human trials of Oxford’s Covid vaccine begin in Pune

Pune, August 26

Phase-2 human trials of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured at Pune-based Serum Institute of India, began on Wednesday at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.

According to the statement issued by the hospital, 350 male and female healthy volunteers (above the age of 18) will be administered this Covid-19 vaccine. Volunteers will undergo for RT-PCR and Antibody tests for Covid and only healthy volunteers will be selected as per the norms of Trial.

Bharati Hospital and Serum Institute signed the agreement to conduct the trial. “The research is being conducted with the sponsorship of the Serum Institute and is co-sponsored by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Sanjay Lalwani will be looking after the execution of trial at Bharati Hospital,” the statement added.