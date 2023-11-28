Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed speaking at the inauguration of the plant

JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd and Shoe Town of Taiwan, began producing non-leather footwear under the ‘Crocs’ brand today, at a footwear park in Perambulur, Tamil Nadu. The plant was inaugurated today by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin.

The company has invested ₹400 crore to set up the facility capable of producing 10 million pairs of shoes, initially. The company intends to gradually raise production to 60 million pairs in five years

Phoenix Kothari Footwear is itself a joint venture of the Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) and the Evervan group of Taiwan. It is learnt that Phoenix Kothari Footwear would set up separate companies and manufacturing facilities for different brands of footwear. At least three more are in the offing. Talks are on with Nike and Adidas for producing footwear under those brands.

Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Stalin observed that Phoenix Kothari had planned to invest ₹2,440 crore by 2028, employing 29,400 people

Speaking to businessline, Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, Vice Chairman and MD, KICL, said that the factory had taken a record one year to set up.

He said that the footwear park, which is called Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park, will attract many footwear component manufacturers—to make products like laces, adhesives, buckles and eyelets. He expects the park to attract investments of about ₹5,000 crore, over time.