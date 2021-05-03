Pinarayi Vijayan to meet Governor soon, submit resignation

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, under whom the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power in Kerala, has reached the state capital the morning after.

He is expected to drive to the Raj Bhavan by noon and meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and hand over the resignation of his government.

The Governor will accept the resignation and request Pinarayi Vijayan to continue as the head of a caretaker government until the new dispensation is in place.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has to formally notify the election of the 140 new members of the house and set into motion the procedures for government formation.

The swearing-in of the new ministry is expected to take place after the lockdown-like restrictions imposed on the state for a week until Sunday next are withdrawn, sources said.