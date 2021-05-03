News

Pinarayi Vijayan to meet Governor soon, submit resignation

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on May 03, 2021

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, under whom the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power in Kerala, has reached the state capital the morning after.

He is expected to drive to the Raj Bhavan by noon and meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and hand over the resignation of his government.

The Governor will accept the resignation and request Pinarayi Vijayan to continue as the head of a caretaker government until the new dispensation is in place.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has to formally notify the election of the 140 new members of the house and set into motion the procedures for government formation.

The swearing-in of the new ministry is expected to take place after the lockdown-like restrictions imposed on the state for a week until Sunday next are withdrawn, sources said.

Published on May 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.