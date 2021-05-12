PM chairs meeting to review availability of oxygen, medicines across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the country.

During the briefing, Modi was informed that oxygen supply is now more than three times the supply during the peak of the first wave.

He was also briefed about the operation of oxygen expresses and sorties by IAF planes. The Prime Minister was also informed about the procurement of oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country, an official release said.

Modi said states should be asked to operationalise ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with the help of manufacturers.

Medicine availability

The production of all drugs, including Remdesivir has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks.

The Prime Minister said India has a vibrant pharma sector and the government’s continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines, the release added.

This review meeting comes at a time when the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage India, where daily new infections is amongst the highest in the world.