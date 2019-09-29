PM Modi looks to crowdsourcing ideas from IITians ahead of his address at IIT-Madras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be the chief guest at the 56th Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, here tomorrow (Monday) took to ‘crowdsourcing’ for ideas to be included in his speech.

In a Tweet, Modi said, “Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India’s brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App.” Modi has been using crowdsourcing effectively to seek ideas from public - whether it is to be included in his Independence Speech or to launch any new scheme.

And, many suggestions have started coming. "It would help to talk about government investments in research and its vision to change the world's perception of India as a back-office country to research and innovation center," suggested Ajit Appachu.

Rajesh Mishra urged Modi to motivate students to work for Defence and technology especially for fighter jet.

There have also been suggestions to revoke the recent hike in MTech fees.

Modi will also take part in the prize distribution ceremony of the two-day Singapore-India Hackathon, which is dedicated to developing creative and innovative solutions, at the IIT Research Park. About 20 teams at IIT Madras will come up with the most innovative solutions focused on three themes- Good health and well-being; quality education and affordable and clean energy.

“A great mix of youth power and innovation! The #SingaporeIndiaHackathon brings together the finest young minds finding long lasting solutions to the problems we face. Will take part in the prize distribution ceremony of this Hackathon in Chennai tomorrow,” Modi said in a tweet. ends