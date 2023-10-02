New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said his timeless teachings "continue to illuminate our path." The nation remembered Bapu and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, revered freedom fighters and stalwarts of India, both of whom were born on October 2. Modi on Monday also paid floral tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat memorial early in the morning.

Today marks the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhi, hailed as the Father of the Nation, who led India to freedom through the path of non-violence, and continues to be a globally revered figure.

Modi reached Rajghat around 8 am and offered floral petals to the Mahatma's memorial and bowed before it.

An interfaith prayer service was held at Rajghat where Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were also played.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion.

"May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over," Modi posted on X on Monday.

Several Union ministers and bureaucrats were present on the occasion at Rajghat, situated on the banks of Yamuna.

Modi also hailed Shastri on X, saying his iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonates even today.

"His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he posted.

