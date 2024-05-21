The Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while reviewing industrial growth in the State said policies should be formulated to compete with other countries in industrial development.

The Chief Minister held a review with the officials of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and made suggestions for new industrial policy which is to be adopted for industrial growth in the State.

Reddy advised the officials to formulate a new policy to benefit the power loom and Handloom workers to promote the textile industry in the State, according to an official release.

Six new policies

Officials told the Chief Minister that six new policies will be formulated for industrial development mainly -MSME Policy, Export Policy, New Life Sciences Policy, Revised EV Policy, Medical Tourism Policy and Green Energy Policy. The Chief Minister directed the officials to finalise the industrial policies before the end of the election code.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to study the best industrial policies adopted in other countries.