PM Modi to address nation tomorrow at 10 AM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

Modi is likely to talk about the possible extension of the lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 AM, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday, and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020,” the PMO tweeted.

Last month, Modi addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24. On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a ‘janta curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lAMps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus.

Published on April 13, 2020
