PM Modi to address nation today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 12, 2020 Published on May 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on April 14.

