PM to dedicate 2 projects of MRPL to nation on Sept 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate two projects of MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd) — BS-VI upgradation project and a desalination plant — in Mangaluru to the nation on September 2.

Executed at a cost of ₹1,829 crore on the MRPL premises, BS-VI upgradation project is crucial for meeting the environmental targets India has chosen to meet in the days to come. This project helps produce ultra-pure BS-VI grade fuel (with sulphur content less than 10 PPM).

As part of this project, MRPL has set up a new FCC (fluidised catalytic cracking) gasoline treatment unit (FGTU), sulphur recovery unit (SRU), and nitrogen plant. The consultant for the project was Engineers India Ltd (EIL). A company statement said the licensor for FGTU was Axens, licensor for SRU was EIL, and licensor for nitrogen plant was Linde. The entire system is under operation

Desalination plant

Executed at a cost of ₹677 crore, the 30-MLD (million litres per day) desalination plant is located on 14.5 acres of land at Tannir Bhavi beach in Mangaluru. The capacity of the plant can be enhanced to 70 MLD.

The desalination plant converts seawater into the water required for the refinery processes. The plant runs on sea water reverse osmosis technology. Consultant for the project was Fichtner Consulting Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd. The project is fully functional now.

The statement said the availability of desalination water ensures smooth running of the refinery throughout the year. This uninterrupted supply of precious hydrocarbons plays a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, it said.