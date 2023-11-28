Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on November 30 at 4 pm via video conferencing. Modi will also address the appointees on the occasion, a PMO statement said.

Rozgar Melas will be held at 37 locations across the country and the recruitments are taking place across Central government departments as well as State governments/ UTs supporting this initiative. “The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries/ departments including Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Labour & Employment, among others,” it said.

Employment generation

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, the statement said.

It said the new appointees with their innovative ideas and role-related competencies, will be contributing, inter alia, to strengthening industrial, economic and social development of the nation thereby helping to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat. “The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 800 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format,” it added.