PM to review Covid situation today

In view of the rising Covid and Omicron cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations. All restaurants and bars can run at 50 per cent of seating capacity, while not more than 200 people can participate in a marriage functions, according to the new directions.
“...all District Magistrates and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gathering/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New year in NCT of Delhi,” the DDMA order said.“Sports activities in stadia/sports complexes are permitted with a ceiling of 200 persons. Authorised weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of protocol/SoP/instructions/guidelines issued in this direction,” the order added.
The DDMA directed all District Magistrates in the national capital region to implement the “No Mask, No Entry” rule at all shops/work places. The DDMA observed that as not all of its orders on restrictions and prohibitions are strictly followed, District Magistrates shall conduct surprise checks and take penal action against defaulters.
Delhi reported 125 Covid cases on Friday, the highest in the more than five months. Omicron cases in the National Capital touched 57, per Health Ministry data. While the test positivity rate hit 0.2 per cent for the third day in a row, the recovery rate stood at 98.21 per cent.
The Haryana Government announced that only those fully vaccinated will be allowed in public places after January 1. “Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted at public places from January 1 in marriage halls, hotels, banks, any mall, any government office or bus,” Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said.
India reported 6,317 new Covid cases on Wednesday with 318 deaths till 8 am on Wednesday. Omicron cases in the country totalled 224 with Maharashtra and Delhi adding 11 and 3 fresh cases.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, under 2 per cent for the last 79 days. The weekly positivity rate at 0.58 per cent has remained under 1 per cent for 38 days now.
India conducted 12.29 lakh tests the last 24 hours, taking the total to 66.74 crore tests so far, the Health Ministry said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
